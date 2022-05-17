Nina Kraviz and her трип (Trip Recordings) label have been dropped from Clone Distribution after its founder alleged that she harbours “pro-Putin” views.

The Russian DJ hasn’t spoken publicly about Russia’s war against Ukraine except for posting a video in February of a handwritten note with the word “peace” written in Russian.

Clone Recordings founder Serge Verschuur outlined the decision in a blog post last week (May 12) in which he criticised Kraviz for her alleged “pro-Putin” views and “CCCP/USSR sentiments”, claiming that she is “using Putin’s law as an excuse not to speak out”.

Responding to the Clone’s decision to drop Kravitz, a representative for the DJ told NME: “In 2018 Nina signed a contract with [Clone Distribution] to distribute Trip Recordings and its sub labels. In the last 5 years, there were no issues.”

They continued: “In the 20 years Nina has known Serge he has had no reason to believe the things he is saying about her today as true.

“He is aware of where she lives and was informed of her position at the start of the war.”

Kravitz has since taken to Instagram to issue her own statement.

“If I were to illustrate the apogee of determinism I would give as an example the times we happen to live in right now,” she wrote on Instagram. “Everything that we have been involved in in the past decades has reached it’s [sic] peak when ruleless streams of lies and hatred, the reasons for which are not always obvious, inevitably lead to violence, instability and conflicts between people, between countries.

“Momentum is growing day after day. Accordingly, terrible events get mixed up on social networks and in media with daily routine. In some of these cases, all this conflicts with the established beliefs, such as the personal values and lifestyles. We are doomed to be a part of it.”

She continued: “As a person, musician and artist I’m deeply moved by what’s happening in the world. It’s appalling what my country’s relations with Ukraine have become. I am against all forms of violence. I am praying for peace. It pains me to see innocent people die.

“I am a musician and was never involved in supporting the politicians or political parties, and I am not planning to do it in the future. I don’t understand politics or the social processes it creates. So I don’t think it is right to talk about what’s happening on social media. In my opinion, it might increase the degree of all-consuming hatred, and does not assist in understanding. According to Seneca, a Roman Stoic philosopher, statesman and dramatist, the feud itself will be extinguished if one side refused to support it.”

Kravitz then went on to claim that she’s faced “hatred and lies” in recent months and that she wasn’t sure if it was because she didn’t issue a statement on Instagram. “It saddens me, but it hasn’t made me bitter,” she said.

“I have always believed that the mission of music and musicians, electronic music, techno and house scene is to unite completely different people erasing borders and patterns rather than divide them. When people are born, they choose neither parents nor country of birth. So when releasing compositions, compilations on my label Trip Recordings, it was the talent of the artist that mattered to me, not the country of birth. I intend to continue to follow the principles of unity despite attempts to censor the work of the artists on my label.”

She concluded: “Making, releasing and playing good music is what I love most.”

In a recent article, Time magazine collected responses from several prominent members of the electronic music scenes in Ukraine and Russia, including the Ukrainian DJ Nastia and the Russian DJ Buttechno, who have also criticised Kraviz’s apparent “silence” and asked her to provide clarity about her views on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war.

But Kraviz’s defenders have argued that the DJ has no involvement with the war in Ukraine and that freedom of speech includes the freedom to say nothing at all. A representative for Kraviz did not respond to Time‘s request for comment.

Supporters in the Time article also cited Russia’s recently introduced laws that forbid anti-war protests, slogans and independent journalism, as well as the potential threats that come with being a Russian dissident.

In Verschuur’s blog post he wrote that he supports Kravitz’s right to remain silent, but added that it puts an end to their business relationship.

“Let me be very clear about the fact that it is her right to do so. She is free to stay silent, and of course she is allowed to keep her political views to herself and to live her life as she wishes. She may well have her personal reasons to justify that behaviour, but as a business partner Clone Records is equally free to not conveniently accept those reasons,” he wrote.

“By not speaking out, Nina enables herself to continue her lifestyle and her life as a performing artist as if nothing is happening, while the looting, the raping, the murdering and the destruction of a country by her countrymen continues.”

Kravitz, meanwhile, remains booked for several festival appearances this summer including Manchester’s Parklife, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and Madrid’s Mad Cool festival.