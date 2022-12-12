Rusty Machines announce details for final gig before “indefinite hiatus”

Filipino indie rockers Rusty Machines have detailed their last concert before they embark on an indefinite hiatus.

The band’s farewell concert, which has been dubbed ‘So Long, My Friend: A Rusty Machines Farewell Gig’, will be held at Gravity Art Space in Quezon City this Saturday, December 17. Rusty Machines themselves will perform along the likes of 10 A.M. Departure, Nikki Nava, The One Pesos and Ang Bandang Shirley.

In a tweet following the reveal of the concert details, frontman Iggy San Pablo, who will be relocating to Canada by the end of December, sent a message of gratitude to fans: “This farewell gig is dedicated to all our listeners, supporters, family, loved ones, and friends who have whole-heartedly shown their love for the band since the start.

“it would mean a lot to us if you find the time to drop-by and watch! Thank you so much and see you all there!”

Tickets for the show will be available at the door at PHP500 per person.

‼️‼️HELLO HELLO! iggy again here‼️‼️ here's the official poster of our farewell gig NEXT WEEK SATURDAY! "So Long, My Friend": A Rusty Machines Farewell Gig presented by Wide Eyed Records Manila x Funkybeat Entertainment pic.twitter.com/MHklyamLK2 — rusty machines (@rustymachines) December 10, 2022

The band announced their indefinite hiatus on November 16, where they hinted at an upcoming single as well as the now-announced farewell concert. Rusty Machines have yet to reveal any further details about the single, including its release date, though Pablo previously said that he hopes it will be ready “by the last Rusty gig”.

The frontman also previously clarified that the band would continue to produce music remotely, though they will not be able to perform any concerts or appear at “physical music events”.

Rusty Machines’ last release was their 2021 single ‘On My Own’, which was also accompanied by an acoustic version of the track and the b-side ‘Sunner of 2015’. They released their only album so far, ‘Making Friends’, in November 2019. The album includes their previously released single ‘Until’, as well as the earlier singles ‘What Went Wrong’ and ‘If That’s What You Want’, which were released in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

They released their debut EP ‘City Lights’ in 2014, which notably includes ‘Forget You’, their most popular track with over 110,000 streams on Spotify at the time of writing.