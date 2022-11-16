Rusty Machines announce new single and concert before proceeding on an “indefinite hiatus”

Filipino indie rock quartet Rusty Machines have announced that they would be going on an indefinite hiatus by the end of 2022, and hinted at an upcoming single and farewell concert.

Today (November 16), the band made the announcement via a statement posted on their social media accounts. Written by frontman Iggy San Pablo, the note begins with a message of gratitude for the band’s fans, before explaining that he would be relocating to Canada by the end of 2022.

Advertisement

“Basically, the reason why we’ve been actively producing our own gigs this year is because we as a band wanted to make the most out of our remaining months together before I leave and embark on a new journey in Canada by the end of December,” wrote Pablo.

The frontman clarified that the band would continue to produce music – albeit remotely – though they would not be able to perform any concerts or appear at “physical music events”, before joking that the only exception would be if the band could “afford namin ang hologram projection system if sa Canada ang gig (afford a hologram projection system [to beam the other band members from the Philippines] if the gig is in Canada)”.

The frontman also stated that the band’s upcoming concert to commemorate the third anniversary of their 2019 debut album ‘Making Friends’ will be followed by a final concert in December. Pablo also teased an upcoming single, which they “hope to have ready by the last Rusty gig”.

Rusty Machines’ last release was their 2021 single ‘On My Own’, which was also accompanied by an acoustic version of the track and the b-side ‘Sunner of 2015’. ‘Making Friends’ remains the band’s only album, which was preceded by the single ‘Until’ and includes earlier singles ‘What Went Wrong’ and ‘If That’s What You Want’, which were released in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

They released their debut EP ‘City Lights’ in 2014, which features fan favourite ‘Forget You’.

The band’s upcoming third anniversary concert for ‘Making Friends’ will take place at Makati bar Social House on November 19, and will feature performances from fellow indie rock acts Ciudad, Ang Bandang Shirley and Spacedog Spacecat. Tickets are available for PHP600, and can be purchased here.

Advertisement

Additional details of their upcoming December concert and single have yet to be announced.