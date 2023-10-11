Ryan Reynolds describes attending Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game with Taylor Swift

Ryan Reynolds has spoken about attending a Kansas City Chiefs game with Taylor Swift and his wife Blake Lively.

The Deadpool star cheered on the NFL team as they went up against the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on October 1. Other celebrity guests included Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman.

It came amid ongoing speculation that Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The ‘Midnights’ pop star had also attended one of his games in Kansas City last month.

During a recent interview with Extra, Reynolds opened up about what his experience was like as a spectator.

“It’s a lot of fun,” the actor said (via The Independent). “The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch that is usually only reserved for the Super Bowl, but here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it’s already happening.”

Reynolds, who is a longtime fan of the sport, added: “I played football when I was a kid. I loved it. I love watching it. I continue to, I will always watch it. It’s a great sport.”

Referring to his takeover of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, he explained: “But football in my mind now is what we would call soccer over here, because I can’t say ‘soccer’ when I’m in Europe in any way shape or form.”

Recently, the NFL issued a statement in which it defended its extensive coverage of Swift due to her rumoured romance with Kelce.

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport,” the message read.

Some football fans had previously expressed their annoyance at the attention on the singer, while Kelce himself even said that the NFL was “overdoing it a little bit”.

Kelce also addressed Swift’s appearance at the game in Kansas City, saying that her decision to attend was “pretty ballsy”.

During a press conference last week, he responded to questions about his supposed relationship with Swift and addressed the wave of media interest that’s surrounded the pair over recent weeks.

Sales of the footballer’s Chiefs jersey increased by 400 per cent following last month’s fixture. Elsewhere, it was reported that Swift paid for everyone’s bill to clear a restaurant in Kansas City after attending Kelce’s game.

In other news, Swift has been nominated for seven awards at the 2023 MTV EMAs including ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song’ (‘Anti-Hero’) and ‘Best Video’ (‘Anti-Hero’). This year’s ceremony takes place in Paris next month.