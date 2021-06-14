RZA confirms ‘Wu-Tang Clan: An American Saga’ second season will air in September

Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA has provided an update on the second season of the hip hop group’s An American Saga series.

Speaking to HipHopDX, RZA, who is an executive producer on the show, said filming for the season has just wrapped up and “will start airing in September”.

“That story will be complete for the season. Then I’m looking to get back in a director’s chair. I feel like that’s important for me to continue to tell our stories through cinema,” he said.

“That’s going to take some time to develop a new script. But I’m having a great time finishing up the new season of American Saga.”

The first season of An American Saga premiered in 2019 on Hulu. The series follows the origins of the group in 1990s New York, against the backdrop of the crack cocaine epidemic.

It stars Ashton Sanders (RZA) Shameik Moore (Raekwon), Siddiq Saunderson (Ghostface Killah) and Dave East (Method Man), along with recurring appearances from Joey Bada$$. In addition to RZA, the show is also executive produced by Method Man, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo and Alex Tse.

Earlier this year, RZA announced a return to his alter ego Bobby Digital, confirming details of a new album, ‘Bobby Digital: Digital Potions’, due for release later this year.