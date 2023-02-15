NewsMusic News

S Club 7 reunion sees re-emergence of video of band being dragged out of Claudia Winkleman interview

The presenter upset the group's PR team after asking to "talk cash"

By Tom Skinner
The reformed S Club 7 in 2023
S Club 7. CREDIT: Getty

Footage has re-emerged of S Club 7 being dragged out of an awkward interview with Claudia Winkleman in the early ’00s.

The seven-piece pop group, who formed in 1998, announced on Monday (February 13) that they would be reuniting for a UK and Ireland arena tour this autumn to mark their 25th anniversary.

“After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again,” S Club 7 said in a statement.

Shortly after their first split in 2003, the band participated in a farewell interview with Winkleman on the BBC Three show Liquid News.

Introducing the pre-recorded segment, the broadcaster explained to viewers that S Club 7’s Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearitt, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh “ran into some difficulty” during the conversation.

The interview then played out, with O’Meara saying it was “nice to go out on a high” following a successful period.

Winkleman later asked the band to “talk cash”. She suggested that S Club 7 were “grumpy” because they hadn’t made “a mint”, claiming that their manager Simon Fuller had “£90million in the bank”.

The singers denied the rumours before the uncomfortable moment was interrupted by a member of S Club 7’s PR team. “I’m not having you asking that question,” she told Winkleman as she stormed onto the set.

She added: “I’ve tried to stop this and I’ve had to walk in here. We’re going! I’m sorry…”

The presenter apologised but S Club 7 then left the studio.

Speaking to showbiz reporter Vanessa Langford afterwards, Winkleman asked what had gone wrong. The former said that the line of questioning had veered away from the “innocuous, benign” ones S Club 7 may have been used to.

“Your question wasn’t that off the wall, but you could see the guys look a bit backwards and puzzled and then the PR came storming in,” Langford explained.

Amid the news of S Club 7’s upcoming return, the disastrous interview re-emerged across social media and various news outlets. Check out a range of Twitter reactions below, and watch the chat in full above.

Tickets for S Club 7’s 2023 tour will go on sale at 10am GMT this Friday (February 17) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. See the full list of dates below.

OCTOBER
13 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
14 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
16 – Dublin, 3Arena
18 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
19 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
21 – Manchester, AO Arena
23 – Cardiff, International Arena
24 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
28 – London, The O2

