Thailand’s S2O Festival reveals lineup for Songkran event featuring Valentino Khan, Tiësto

Thailand’s S2O Songkran Music Festival has revealed the lineup for this year’s edition of its hometown event, featuring the likes of Valentino Khan, Baauer and Tiësto.

Held in conjunction with the Songkran new year holiday this April 15 to 18, this year’s edition of the S2O Songkran Music Festival will see Brennan Heart, Liu, Nicky Romero, The Him and more taking the stage alongside Baauer and Tiësto. The festival is set to take place at the Live Park in Bangkok and is being billed as the “world’s wettest party” in line with the Thai tradition of public water fights during the celebration.

Tickets are now available via EventPop, with one-day passes still available at THB1,600. Regular three-day passes are available at THB4,600, with VIP passes for the April 15 date still available at THB3,000. VIP passes for all other days are sold out.

Those still holding their tickets to the cancelled 2020 edition of S2O Songkran Music Festival will receive an email from EventPop regarding the delivery or pick up of their tickets for the 2023 edition.

First held in 2015, the 2023 edition of the festival will be the first to be held in Thailand since 2019 due to public health and safety measures taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Fatboy Slim, Steve Aoki, Tiësto and more have performed at previous editions of the Thai festival, with the festival expanding to South Korea, Japan, and most recently, Taiwan in August last year.

The Taiwan edition of S2O Songkran Music Festival featured US rapper Lil Pump, Dutch DJ duo Yellow Claw, Germany’s Le Shuuk and Spain’s Prophecy in a lineup that boasted 100 acts over two days.

Tiësto is set to release his eighth studio album ‘Drive’ this February 24. The album is set to feature the single ‘Hot In It’ featuring Charlie XCX, which the duo released in July last year. Other notable collaborations set to be featured on the LP include ‘Pump It Louder’ with Black Eyed Peas and ‘The Motto’ with Ava Max.

The lineup for S2O Songkran Music Festival 2023 is:

Baauer

Borgeous

B2B

MakJ

Brennan Heart

Liu

Lucas & Steve

Marlo

Martin Horger

Nicky Romero

OwBoss

Sebastian Ingrosso

The Him

Tiësto

Topic

Valentino Khan

Vinai