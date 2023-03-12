Sabrina Carpenter announces deluxe edition of ‘Emails I Can’t Send’

Sabrina Carpenter has confirmed a deluxe edition of 2022’s Emails I Can’t Send’ with ‘Emails I Can’t Send Fwd’ due for release this Friday (March 17).

Carpenter released her fifth album ‘Emails I Can’t Send’ last summer. It was her first record not to be released on Disney’s Hollywood Records and featured viral singles ‘Nonsense’ and ‘Because I Loved A Boy’.

After teasing it on social media, Carpenter has now confirmed expanded version ‘Emails I Can’t Send Fwd’ is coming later this week.

Writing on Instagram, Carpenter said: “For those of you that found a little piece of yourselves in this album, think of these few new songs as my sincerest thank you to you.”

“So much happened in this chapter of my life that it was really hard to put it to rest, and ultimately I couldn’t stop writing and still can’t. It’s not a follow up to anything, it’s just a few songs that belong in the ‘Emails’ world for those of you who were kind enough to make this record feel so welcome and heard.”

Sabrina Carpenter then teased that fans may be able to hear some of the new songs on her upcoming tour.

She’s set to kick off the second leg of her North American tour later this month alongside Spill Tab and Blu DeTiger before her first ever UK headline shows in June.

She's set to kick off the second leg of her North American tour later this month alongside Spill Tab and Blu DeTiger before her first ever UK headline shows in June.

Sabrina Carpenter will play:

MARCH

16 – Ft Lauderdale, FL, Hard Rock Live Seminole

20 – New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theater

22 – Houston, TX, Warehouse Live

24 – Dallas, TX, The Factory in Deep Ellum

25 – San Antonio, TX, The Espee

26 – Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

28 – Tulsa, OK, Tulsa Theater

30 – Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom

APRIL

01 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union

02 – Garden City, ID, Revolution Concert House

05 – Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Event Centre

06 – Edmonton, AB, Union Hall

08 – Vancouver, BC, PNE Forum

10 – Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom

11 – Seattle, WA, Showbox Sodo

15 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

16 – Sacramento, CA, Hard Rock Live Sacramento

20 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theater

22 – Las Vegas, NV, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

23 – Mesa, AZ, Mesa Amphitheater

26 – Kansas City, MO, Midland Theater

27 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore

28 – Madison, WI, The Sylvee

30 – Chesterfield, MO, The Factory

MAY

01 – Indianapolis, IN, Old National Centre

02 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

05 – Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theater

06 – Detroit, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre

07 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Ballroom

09 – Boston, MA, Roadrunner

11 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

13 – Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall

14 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

16 – Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

17 – Atlanta, GA, The Eastern

20 – Gulf Shores, AL, Hangout Festival

JUNE

11 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

13 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

14 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

17 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

19 – London, Eventim Apollo

21 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

23 – Brussels, La Madeleine

24 – Cologne, Live Music Hall

25 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Max

27 – Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus