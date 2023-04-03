Sabrina Carpenter to bring ‘Emails I Can’t Send’ Tour to Asia in July

Sabrina Carpenter will bring her ‘Emails I Can’t Send’ tour to Asia this July.

Besides performing at Indonesia’s We The Fest, Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival and Bangkok’s Very Summer Festival, the singer will stage headline concerts in Japan, Singapore and the Philippines, according to a poster shared by Live Nation Philippines last week.

She’ll kick off the tour with two dates in Japan, in Tokyo and Osaka, before heading onto back-to-back festival sets at We The Fest and Good Vibes. She’ll then perform in Manila, Singapore and finally Bangkok.

Tickets are on sale for We The Fest, Good Vibes and Very Summer Festival, but ticket details of her headline shows have yet to be announced. See the full list of dates below:

Sabrina Carpenter’s Asia dates on the ‘Emails I Can’t Send’ tour are:

JULY

Tuesday 18 – Tokyo, Japan, Toyosu Pit

Wednesday 19 – Zepp Osaka Bayside

Friday 21 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Good Vibes Festival

Saturday 22 – Jakarta, Indonesia, We The Fest

Tuesday 25 – Manila, Philippines, New Frontier Theater

Thursday 27 – Singapore, Expo Hall @ Marina Bay Sands

Saturday 29 – Bangkok, Thailand, Very Summer Festival

Carpenter’s tour takes its name from the title of her fifth album ‘Emails I Can’t Send’, which dropped in July 2022 and expanded with a deluxe edition ‘Emails I Can’t Send Fwd’ in March.

The American singer last toured Asia in 2019, performing in Japan, South Korea and Singapore (a Manila show had been planned but was ultimately cancelled). This new Asia tour comes after a slate of dates in Europe and the UK. After performing in Asia, she’ll head to Chicago for Lollapalooza Festival.