Sabrina Carpenter reflects on Eras Tour with Taylor Swift: “What a whirlwind”

Sabrina Carpenter has reflected on touring with Taylor Swift for the Eras Tour, an experience she has described as “a whirlwind”.

Carpenter took to social media yesterday (March 24) to reflect on the tour – with which she opened for Swift in across several dates in Latin America, Australia and Asia between August 2023 and March 2024.

The ‘Nonsense’ singer started off her post by writing: “Sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored I feel to have been part of it. I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I’ve ever received🤍 also a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented.”

Advertisement

Carpenter wrote about Taylor Swift: “The most thank you’s I’ve ever thank you’d to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. there is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time.”

The post comes after Carpenter teamed up with Girl In Red to release a new single, ‘You Need Me Now?’, last week.

Taylor Swift is due to resume with the European leg of the monumental tour in May, kicking off with a show at LA Défense Arena in Paris, where she’ll be supported by Paramore. In the meantime, Swift has a brand new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ coming out on April 19, which she announced at the Grammys earlier this year.

On March 14, Swift’s concert film of her ongoing tour, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) was released on Disney+. Just three days later, it was announced that the film shattered the record for the most-streamed music special of all time on the platform. Expanded from its original theatrical release back in October, the three-and-a-half-hour long film features songs previously cut from the original version, including ‘Cardigan’ and ‘Long Live’.