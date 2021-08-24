Listen to Saint Etienne’s atmospheric new track ‘Penlop’

Saint Etienne have shared a new track called ‘Penlop’ – you can check out its official video below.

The song will appear on the London trio’s 10th album ‘I’ve Been Trying To Tell You’, which is due for release on September 10 via Heavenly Recordings.

“‘Penlop’ is one of my favourite songs on the album,” said the group’s Bob Stanley. “Sarah’s [Cracknell] vocal makes me think of a travel guide, walking you around your half-remembered memories of the late nineties.

“Pete’s [Wiggs] production on this is wonderful, I like the way it bursts wide open at the end, like someone breaking through from the past into the present day.”

Saint Etienne’s forthcoming record will be accompanied by a film of the same name, which was directed by acclaimed photographer Alasdair McLellan. The video for ‘Penlop’ comes with a portion of that visual project, and features a range of atmospheric shots.

The full I’ve Been Trying To Tell You film will premiere on September 3 alongside The Films Of Saint Etienne, a special weekend of screenings and Q&As at the BFI Southbank in London.

As announced previously, the band’s new “sample-driven” full-length is “a concept album about optimism, nostalgia and the late nineties”. It was recorded remotely over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, completed in Hove (the home of co-founder Pete Wiggs), Oxford (vocalist Sarah Cracknell) and Bradford (keyboardist Bob Stanley).

“Pete and Gus have done a properly amazing production job. I think it sounds gorgeous,” explained Stanley.

Wiggs added: “We’ve really pulled apart and dived deep into the samples; the concept and each of our interpretations of it have made this a very special sounding album, we hope you think so too.”

Saint Etienne are set to embark on a UK headline tour this November – you can find the full schedule and ticket information here.