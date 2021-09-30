Saints Amongst Sinners release dreamy new single, ‘Wondering’

Singaporean indie rock band Saints Amongst Sinners have released a new single, ‘Wondering’.

The track was released on digital platforms earlier today (September 30) as the latest glimpse into their forthcoming debut album.

Their newest single is a straightforward, sub-3-minute shoegaze romp that tames the propulsive tempos of their past two singles in favour of atmosphere and delicate melodies.

“I’m just wondering / Are you listening? / Do you think of me? / Because I can’t forget the way you make me feel / Losing you still feels like a dream,” the band’s vocalists Mateen and Day sing in its soaring bridge.

Listen to ‘Wondering’ below.

‘Wondering’ follows up past singles ‘Lover’s Dreams’ and ‘Bitter Truths’. It continues a sonic progression for the seven-piece band, one that has seen them take detours into psychedelic and hazy realms.

The band will perform an album launch on November 13 at the Esplanade Concert Hall – titled An Adventure of Cosmic Proportions by Saints Amongst Sinners – as part of Esplanade’s upcoming Mosaic Music Series.

“A live show, with real audience… insanity,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Having our album launch at the most magical stage ever, come join us on this trip.”

Saints Amongst Sinners consist of Mateen (vocals), Day (vocals/keyboards), Dom (guitars), Zamir (guitars), Harist (bass), Matt (sampling/DJ/vocals) and Matin (drums).