Sal Priadi celebrates relationships on new single ‘Serta Mulia’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Sal Priadi has dropped a romantic single titled ‘Serta Mulia’.

The new track arrived on major streaming services on Friday (February 19). It was produced by Mahatamtama Arya Adinegara of the band Coldiac, and is the third track from the Jakarta-based artist’s upcoming EP ‘Kumpulan Lagu Cinta #1’, following the 2020 releases ‘Irama Laot Teduh’ and ‘Misteri Minggu Pagi’.

‘Serta Mulia’ kicks off with Sal singing over an acoustic guitar, before its builds up to include percussion by Bandung-based musician and producer Ari Renaldi.

Advertisement

Hear the song below:

Sal said ‘Serta Mulia’ celebrates relationships and is inspired by a personal experience. “I wrote it on my one-year wedding anniversary, but it’s not strictly about that,” he said in a press release.

“I want this tune to be the theme song for anyone who’s celebrating their relationship with their partner, their co-workers, their siblings, or parents.”

‘Serta Mulia’ and other tracks on the EP mark a departure from the songs on his 2020 debut album, ‘Berhati’, Sal added. The album came at number 20 on NME‘s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2020.

“My lyric-writing style was more poetic on ‘Berhati’, and this time around it’s more direct,” he explained. “There are words like ‘fufufufu‘ which are nonsense. There are some English words, which I’d never done before when writing lyrics.

Advertisement

“My songs for ‘Kumpulan Lagu Cinta’ are that simple. I just wanted to make music that’s straight in your face, comfortable and enjoyable.”

Besides the single, Sal has also launched his new official website, which now allows fans to request customised greetings from him. “I get a lot of requests to send greetings for occasions such as birthdays, weddings and so on in my Instagram direct messages. So I’m providing a space on my website for people to request greetings,” he explained.

Sal is also due to make his movie debut this year in an adaptation of the Eka Kurniawan novel Seperti Dendam, Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas.