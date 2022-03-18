Sal Priadi gets personal on new collection of singles, ‘Markers And Such’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Sal Priadi has shared a new collection of singles titled ‘Markers And Such’.

Released onto all major streaming platforms on Friday (March 18), the three-track project sees Priadi tap into his personal life as he sings about the things dearest to him: his wife and children.

Listen to ‘Markers And Such’ below.

‘Markers And Such’ kicks off with the folk-inspired cut, ‘Kita Usahakan Rumah Itu’. The song sees Sal Priadi sing about the dream house he hopes to have with his wife and children, per a press release.

‘Mesra-Mesraannya Kecil-Kecilan Dulu’ follows next, touching upon his relationship with his children. The track also serves as a first for Priadi, who recorded the track as it was initially written, not having reworked its lyrics as he usually does.

‘Markers And Such’ closes with ‘Lewat Sudah Pukul Dua, Makin Banyak Bicara Kita’, produced by Mahatamtama Arya Adinegara from pop quartet Coldiac. The song is a love letter to Priadi’s wife and recalls the times when the two used to stay up all night talking.

Prior to ‘Markers And Such’, Priadi released two singles in 2021: February’s ‘Serta Mulia’ and ‘Bulan Yang Baik’ in April. ‘Serta Mulia’ received a short film in September featuring actor-comedian Ryan Adriandhy and Januarizen.

Priadi recently made his movie acting debut in the Indonesian action black comedy, Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (Seperti Dendam, Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas), where he played a supporting role. Speaking to NME, director Edwin shared he was inspired to cast the singer after they met in early 2019. “He had this energy – from his physicality and his theatricality – and I found him quite expressive,” Edwin said.