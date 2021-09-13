Sal Priadi shares romantic short film accompaniment for ‘Serta Mulia’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Sal Priadi has shared a new short film, Serta Mulia.

The short film – which arrived on YouTube on Friday (September 10) – serves as an accompaniment to the musician’s February single of the same name. The short clocks in at just over 16 minutes and was directed by Aco Tenriyagelli (Quarantine Tales).

Serta Mulia stars Priadi opposite actor-comedian Ryan Adriandhy and Januarizen. Watch it below.

Serta Mulia tells the story of Adit (Adriandhy), who falls in love with a troll named Din (Januarizen) after the two become co-workers at a comedy cafe owned by Sal Priadi’s character. Although Adit is initially taken aback by Din’s appearance, he slowly begins to learn more about Din’s true self and accepts her for who she really is.

First released in February, the song ‘Serta Mulia’ will reportedly feature in Sal Priadi’s upcoming EP ‘Kumpulan Lagu Cinta #1’, alongside tracks like ‘Irama Laot Teduh’ and ’Misteri Minggu Pagi’. A release date for the upcoming EP has yet to be announced.

Priadi recently made his movie acting debut in the Indonesian action black comedy, Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (Seperti Dendam, Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas), where he played a supporting role. Speaking to NME, director Edwin shared he was inspired to cast the singer after they met in early 2019. “He had this energy – from his physicality and his theatricality – and I found him quite expressive,” Edwin said.

The movie was named Best Film at the 2021 Locarno International Film Festival in mid August.