Salammusik release video for ‘Molek’, their single about authentic beauty

Malaysian reggae outfit Salammusik have released the music video for their latest single ‘Molek’.

The clip, shot in Langkawi, premiered on YouTube on Friday (September 25). It was directed by illustrator Art:tech, and produced by Amsterdam-based Iris van Wijhe.

Check out the video below.

Vocalist Salam said in a statement the song was not dedicated to an individual, but rather all girls and women in the country. Its message, he said, is about “authenticity” and “appreciating who you are.”

“As we get older, we realise the value of being healthy and being naturally beautiful from the inside out,” he said.

“We believe that natural beauty comes from the soul, something you feel within, not just on the surface, not just skin deep, but much deeper than that.”

The inspiration behind ‘Molek’, Salam explained, came from observing the beauty industry.

“I think it has gotten us all too focused on what’s on the outside. It seems to be all about fixing our flaws with products that they sell.”

‘Molek’ was recorded by Salam and bassist Kristopher Chong. Other members of Salammusik are vocalists Dyana Shamsuddin and Yaya Naqia, guitarist Ahmad Bulya Abdillah, drummer Kevin Theng, keyboardist Hibri Arsad, trumpet player Mohd Irhas, and Saxophonists Jazmi Jamaluddin and Aabid Aafiat.

Salammusik were formed in 2006. Their first self-titled album won the Best Album category of Malaysia’s 19th Anugerah Industry Muzik (AIM) awards in 2012.

In early 2013, the band released their 13-track sophomore album ‘O’, while their latest album ‘Riwayat’, containing 11 tracks, dropped last year.