Sam Concepcion is all about the chase on new single, ‘Thrill Of It’

Filipino pop star Sam Concepcion has released a new single, titled ‘Thrill Of It’.

‘Thrill Of It’ is Concepcion’s third solo single of 2020, following ‘Loved You Better’ and ‘Reload’ featuring Christian Kuya.

The newly released single chronicles the adrenaline of pursuing something new and exciting, and features poppy production with snappy percussion, light keys, and guitar licks sprinkled throughout.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Thrill Of It’ below.

Concepcion described ‘Thrill Of It’ as “a fun and playful song, nothing serious” in an interview with MYX Philippines on Facebook yesterday (October 29). He added, “It’s about going after some thrills and excitements in your life, whether that be a girl or something new. It’s about chasing after the thrill.”

The track features production and a co-writing credit from Tarsier Record founder Moophs, who recently collaborated with Concepion, Zee Avi, Inigo Pascual and more on the single ‘Rise’.

‘Rise’, which released on September 18, united six artists for a “cross-cultural message of hope, a chant to rise above the tides of today and to keep the faith at the dawn of a new world that we’ll face together”.

Advertisement

‘Rise’ has spawned two music videos, one taking on the form of an animated video in which the artists are portrayed as superheroes to face “the 2020 monster”. The second – which has not been released – will be a “montage of current events with messages of hope from influencers worldwide”.