Listen to Sam Concepcion’s latest single with Yuridope, ‘Ikaw Ang’

Filipino R&B singer Sam Concepcion is back with a new single, ‘Ikaw Ang’.

The track features Concepcion crooning lovelorn lyrics over smooth R&B production. Manila rapper Yuridope also contributes verses, with the MC quoting likes of Eminem and J. Cole as influences for his performance.

Listen to the track below.

Advertisement

The track was conceptualised by producer and label head of Tarsier Records, Moophs. Per a press release, the track samples Yeng Constantino’s hit single ‘Ikaw’: “I wanted to make a pop song for Sam, but to do so by sampling an older hit,” Moophs says about the track’s production process.

‘Ikaw’, the Constantino track upon which ‘Ikaw Ang’ derives from, was first released in 2014. “They took a song close to my heart and gave it a whole new life!” the singer commented about the track on her Instagram page.

Last September, Concepcion returned with the energetic cut ‘Nonstop’, which also featured Moophs on production. The track followed a streak of releases for the Filipino pop star in 2020, which included the singles ‘Thrill Of It’, ‘Loved You Better’ and ‘Reload’, which enlisted Christian Kuya.

Meanwhile, Yuridope’s most recent release was ‘The Dope’ EP, which he put out earlier this April. The MC won Best Hip-Hop Performance at the fifth Wish Music Awards, for his track ‘Pauwi Na Ako’.

Earlier this February, Yeng Constantino teamed up with rapper Gloc-9 for the single ‘Paliwanag’. Her latest full length was 2018’s ‘Synesthesia’.