Sam Concepcion returns with energetic new single ‘Nonstop’

Filipino pop and R&B musician Sam Concepcion has released his first single of 2021, ‘Nonstop’.

The single – released today (Friday, September 17) – was produced by Tarsier Records head Moophs. ‘Nonstop’ is a colourful R&B cut with thick bass rumbles, tight trap snares and hi-hats and faint electric guitar chords.

Listen to ‘Nonstop’ below.

Per a press release, the song’s energetic feel was inspired by Concepcion’s longing to return to a live stage – something he hasn’t done since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic began early last year.

On ‘Nonstop’, Concepcion leans into his pop star persona, as he sings about his fame, riches, and “flexing on exes” at his shows.

The fresh single is Sam Concepcion’s first of the year. It follows the release of three singles in 2020 – ‘Loved You Better’, ‘Reload’ and ‘Thrill Of It’. In September last year, Concepcion collaborated with Moophs, Zee Avi, Inigo Pascual, Grammy award-winning rapper Eric Bellinger, and songwriter Vince Nantes on ‘RISE’.

In late August, Sam Concepcion performed for the Four Hearts virtual concert alongside Janine Teñoso, Katrina Velarde and Daryl Ong. During the digital show, the four musicians performed ballads and love songs to highlight how romance and communication between partners has changed during the course of the pandemic.

Moophs, on the other hand, has produced numerous tracks over the course of 2021, including six songs on Inigo Pascual’s sophomore album ‘Options’.