Sam Fender says his Elton John collaboration will “definitely happen at some point”

Sam Fender has promised that his touted collaboration with Elton John will “definitely happen at some point” in the future.

Last month, Fender revealed that he was asked to appear on John’s star-studded collaborative album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, but had to decline as he was working on his new album.

Speaking to the Daily Star‘s Wired column in a new interview, Fender discussed having to postpone the collaboration, while promising that it will arrive at some point in the future.

Advertisement

“It sounds awful to say, ‘I was too busy to work with Elton’, but I needed to finish my album,” he said.

“Me and Elton will definitely happen at some point. We just need to find time to get into the studio.

“We want to make something special together. I’d love us to make something stripped back, that sounds organic with a band.”

Fender’s second album ‘Seventeen Going Under’ was recently chosen as NME‘s Album of the Year for 2021. “It means the world to me because this album means the world to me and the boys,” he told NME. “We poured our hearts into it and worked our arses off for it. We wrote 50 songs for this record, so it took a lot of whittling down, man!”

Watch the full video interview below.

Advertisement

The North Shields’ singer-songwriter recently announced details of a huge show at London’s Finsbury Park for next summer, which will see him being joined by a hand-picked roster of acts including Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee and Goat Girl, with many more to be announced.