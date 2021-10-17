Sam Fender, Sigrid, Biffy Clyro, Griff and more team up for cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’

Sam Fender, Sigrid, Griff, Biffy Clyro and more artists have teamed up to perform a live cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’.

The acts came together for the special version at BBC Radio 1’s Out Out! Live 2021 event at London’s O2 Arena.

The aforementioned artists were also joined by AJ Tracey, Bastille’s Dan Smith, Dermot Kennedy and Mimi Webb. It follows an at-home charity cover of the Foos’ song created by some of music’s biggest names last year, which went on to top the Official UK Singles Chart.

While Tracey added a new rap verse to the track in 2020, during last night’s (October 16) version he switched up the lyrics. “We can never take our freedom for granted / The seeds of community trees have been planted,” went a snippet of his part.

Watch the Out Out! Live All-Stars perform ‘Times Like These’ below now.

Speaking last year about the Live Lounge All-Stars’ cover, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl said the rendition made him “fight back tears”.

“The response has been incredible and I wanted to thank you all for your support,” he wrote in a letter to the BBC. “When my manager first called and explained the project to me, I literally had to fight back tears – that’s how flattered I was that the BBC would consider one of my songs for such an important cause.

“To all those amazing artists who took the time to learn and sing the words that I scribbled on a bit of hotel stationery nearly 20 years ago – I am beyond humbled. You have no idea. I hope this new version of the song helps lift people’s spirits a little, and that the proceeds we’re donating to Comic Relief and Children In Need reach as many people affected by COVID-19 as possible.”