Sam Fender, The Libertines and more sign Gaza ‘Music For A Ceasefire’ letter

Sam Fender, The Libertines, Fontaines D.C. and more are the latest musicians who have signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire as the war in Israel and Gaza continues.

The Peace and Justice Project, which was founded by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on November 10 launched its #MusicForACeasefire open letter from artists, musicians and performers “calling for an end to the siege of Gaza.”

At the time of writing, roughly 11,423 Palestinians have been killed and at least 1,200 people in Israel since October 7 (per Al Jazeera).

Other artists to recently sign the open letter include Declan McKenna, Holly Humberstone, Rag’N’Bone Man and Dodie.

The letter calls “for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the bombardment of Palestine that has already taken the lives of over 10,000 innocent civilians, aid workers and journalists.”

The letter continued: “The United Nations secretary general António Guterres has said Gaza is becoming ‘a graveyard for children’, and whilst the devastation continues, the UK and US governments fail to stand up for humanity, condemn the collective punishment of the Palestinian people and advocate for peace instead of bloodshed.

“A ceasefire would allow for unhindered humanitarian aid in Gaza, where the World Health Organisation has said the level of death and suffering by the 2.2 million civilians caught up in this conflict is ‘hard to fathom.’”

It concluded: “We are a diverse coalition of artists, musicians and performers calling for an end to the siege of Gaza, immediate humanitarian aid for the many frightened, starving and wounded civilians trapped amongst the rubble, and meaningful diplomatic intervention from our political leaders to facilitate the release of hostages, an end to the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine and for lasting peace in the region.”

Previous artists who have signed the letter include English Teacher, The Blessed Madonna and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

Many artists have spoken out about the conflict in recent weeks. Earlier this month Macklemore delivered a speech at a pro-Palestine rally calling the conflict a “genocide”, while Dua Lipa, Killer Mike, Michael Stipe and more wrote an open letter to President Biden, demanding “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Mark Hamill and Jamie Lee Curtis were among 700 Hollywood figures who signed an open letter voicing their support for Israel while Selena Gomez’s makeup company, Rare Beauty, announced that it will be donating funds to the relief efforts in Gaza. Over 2,000 names from the arts world, including Tilda Swinton, Massive Attack‘s Robert Del Naja and Miriam Margoyles, signed an open letter calling for ceasefire.

Similarly, Madonna addressed the situation on stage at The O2.

Benefits also shared a powerful statement regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war as well as Armistice Day last Friday (November 10).

Tom Morello recently said that there is “no room for Anti-Semitism” when criticising “horrific war crimes in Gaza”.