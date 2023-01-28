Sam Kim’s father shot and killed in robbery in Seattle

Korean-American singer Sam Kim’s father was killed in a robbery in Seattle.

Antenna Music, Kim’s management agency, confirmed the news in a statement released January 26. “We would be grateful if you could convey your condolences to Sam Kim who lost his father and pray for the deceased,” the agency’s statement reads, as translated by Soompi. “May he rest in peace.”

According to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily, Kim’s father Hansoo Kim was killed after a robber broke into the restaurant he was running in Seattle, Washington. He was 58 years old. A funeral was held on January 24, where Kim dedicated his 2016 single ‘Mama Don’t Worry’ to his father during the service.

The Seattle Times adds that no arrests have been made in relation to the fatal shooting and that investigations are currently ongoing.

Kim rose to fame as a contestant on the third season of talent competition series K-pop Star in 2013, for which he moved to South Korea from his hometown of Los Angeles. After emerging as the runner-up on the series, Kim signed to Antenna Music, which is headed by renowned Korean singer-songwriter You Hee-yeol.

He made his debut as a soloist with mini-album ‘I Am Sam’ in 2016, led by title track ‘No Sense’ featuring singer-songwriter Crush. In 2021, he gained greater prominence for his song ‘Love Me Like That’, which was on the official soundtrack of the Korean drama Nevertheless. His most recent release was English-language single ‘Smile’, produced by Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3HAB, which dropped in 2022.