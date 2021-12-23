Sam Kim teams up with Mew Suppasit on ‘Before 4:30 (She Said…)’

Korean-American singer-songwriter Sam Kim has teamed up with Thai actor, singer-songwriter, and model Mew Suppasit for the new song, ‘Before 4:30 (She Said…)’.

The track is second single of Suppasit’s global artist collaboration series. It dropped alongside a slick, retro-themed music video that stars Suppasit as an office worker with a crush on a colleague. Kim also makes an appearance in the visual, playing the roles of a pop star singing on TV, as well as a confidant of Suppasit.

Since its official release on December 20, the track has since gone on to top iTunes charts in 20 countries, including Thailand, Argentina and Indonesia, and even made it to the #3 spot on the US iTunes charts.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Before 4:30 (She Said…)’ below.

Suppasit first rose to fame as the lead actor in the 2019 Thai boy love drama Tharntype before going on to launch his music career in 2020 with the single ‘Season Of You’. He released his 10-track debut album, ‘365’, earlier this year.

Suppasit released the first single from his global artist collaboration series, ‘Spaceman’ on October 17. The track was written and produced by English electronic duo HONNE, and was accompanied by a music video depicting Suppasit as an astronaut surveying distant planets.

Sam Kim shot to international recognition with his soulful contributions to popular Korean dramas like Guardian: The Lonely And Great God (Goblin), Search: WWW and the 2021 megahit Nevertheless. He recently worked with Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun of AKMU on their collaborative EP ‘Next Episode’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kim’s viral hit ‘Love Me Like That’ from the soundtrack of Nevertheless was ranked 22 on NME’s list of the 25 Best K-pop Songs of 2021.