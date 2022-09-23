Sam Rui marks comeback from hiatus with breezy single ‘MPDG’

Singaporean R&B artist Sam Rui has dropped a breezy new single, ‘MPDG’, featuring producer Jema.

The new track uploaded on major streaming platforms on Friday (September 23) and marks Rui’s first single in two years. The new song, which carries house music influences with meandering synthesizer lines and snappy drum work, also arrives a year after Sam announced a hiatus from her music career mid-last year.

Despite the slight departure from her usual R&B style, Rui’s signature raspy voice is still apparent in the new tune.

Listen to ‘MPDG’ below.

In late May last year, Sam announced that she was taking a break from music due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a shift in career direction.

At the time, Rui explained that her income was affected due to a moratorium on live performances, apart from the inability to collaborate with other artists due to lockdowns.

She also noted that she was headed back to school to complete a bachelor’s degree and work in educational therapy, after falling into depression and later being able to put her feelings and thoughts about her life and career into perspective.

Prior to the hiatus, Sam had worked on her last project, a five-track EP titled ‘In Between’ in 2020. Her debut album ‘Season 2’ arrived in 2017, followed by collaborations with Singaporean artists Fauxe, OmarKENOBI, and Slowdown, as well as Malaysian R&B singer Alextbh.

In 2020, Sam also collaborated with South Korean rapper MELOH in the single ALJI, apart from her solo track ‘Crew’.