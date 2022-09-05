Sam Ryder announces debut studio album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’

Sam Ryder has announced details of his debut studio album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 runner-up is due to release the 14-track record on November 18 via Parlophone. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Ryder’s first studio effort will feature the hit track ‘Space Man’ – which came in at second place at this year’s Eurovision, scoring an impressive 466 points overall – as well as the singles ‘Living Without You’ (feat. Sigala and David Guetta) and ‘Somebody’.

Also set to appear on the album are the cuts ‘Tiny Riot’, ‘Put A Light On Me’, ‘Whirlwind’, ‘Crashing Down’ and ‘Lost In You’ among others.

“This year for myself and the team has been one filled with so many blessings, opportunities and dreams coming to fruition,” Ryder explained in a statement.

“To create a body of work throughout this time representing aspects of our journey feels like the highest honour and a beautiful way to redirect the flow of energy back to the people who are making this whirlwind possible – you.”

He concluded: “Biggest thank yous, and I hope you enjoy it!”

The full tracklist for ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ is as follows:

‘Deep Blue Doubt’ ‘Space Man’ ‘Somebody’ ‘Tiny Riot’ ‘All The Way Over’ ‘OK’ ‘Put A Light On Me’ ‘Whirlwind’ ‘Ten Tons’ ‘More’ ‘Crashing Down’ ‘This Time’ ‘Lost In You’ ‘Living Without You’ (Sigala x David Guetta x Sam Ryder)

Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ gave the United Kingdom its best Eurovision result since 1998, and is the highest-charting UK entry in over quarter of a century (it peaked at Number Two, per the Official Charts Company).

The UK will stage the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 on behalf of this year’s winning country Ukraine (Kalush Orchestra clinched victory at the event in May with their track ‘Stefania’). The shortlist of the seven potential host cities was announced last month.

During an interview with NME over the summer, Ryder spoke about the “amazing” experience of making his debut studio album.

“Last year, I wrote about 100 songs, and not all of them are good, it’s just the nature of writing songs,” he said.

“Some of my favourites we’ve put together for an album. It’s done, you’re just curating the thing. You’ve got this collection of work and you’re putting it together now, and then making the final touches and then listening back…”

Ryder will embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour next year, kicking off at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on March 17, 2023. You can find any remaining tickets here.

Additionally, he’ll play the brand-new London venue Outernet on November 23 and November 24, 2022.

Last Saturday (September 3), Sam Ryder made a surprise appearance with Queen at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. He took on the role of frontman for a dazzling performance of ‘Somebody To Love’.