Sam Smith teams up with Kim Petras on throbbing new single ‘Unholy’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras have teamed up on a new track, ‘Unholy’ – you can listen to it below.

The throbbing, synth-heavy collaboration serves as the lead single from Smith’s upcoming fourth studio album. “Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot/ At the body shop/ Doing something Unholy,” its choral hook goes.

“‘Unholy’ was made in Jamaica and was one of the most glorious creative moments I’ve ever had as an artist,” Smith explained of the song. “I’ve never had so much fun making a record.”

They continued: “It was so cathartic and freeing to experiment like this and throw out the rule book. It has also been an honour to work with Kim and get to witness her brilliance. This song is about liberating oneself from the clutches of others’ secrets…”

Petras, meanwhile, said she’s “such a big fan” of Smith. “It is cool to meet another artist who is a really good writer and has a vision that’s their own,” she added. “I had the best time in the studio with them.

“They really believed in me and encouraged me to be totally myself. I feel so honoured that they chose me to be on this song.”

‘Unholy’ premiered on BBC Radio 1 last night (September 22) as ‘Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record In The World’. Smith performed a solo live version of the single for the station – you can check out the video above.

Details of Smith’s next studio album – including the release date, tracklist and cover artwork – are yet to emerge. Their third and most recent full-length project, ‘Love Goes’, came out in October 2020.

Meanwhile, Smith has announced a pair of concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall for next month. They’re set to play some of their biggest hits and preview some new material from their forthcoming record.

The pop star released a track titled ‘Love Me More’ back in April. At the time, they described the song as “the perfect way to begin this new chapter” of their career.

“It’s taken a lifetime to express this type of joy and honesty in my music. I’m so happy to have you all here with me. I hope you love it…” they continued.