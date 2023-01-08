Sam Smith and Lil Baby to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this month

Sam Smith and Lil Baby have been announced as the first musical guests of 2023 on Saturday Night Live.

The show will kick off again for the year on January 21, with Smith as musical guest joined by guest host Aubrey Plaza.

A week later (January 28), Lil Baby will bring new project ‘It’s Only Me’ to the show alongside host Michael B. Jordan.

Reviewing ‘It’s Only Me’, NME wrote: “If the trimmings were removed from ‘It’s Only Me’, it might rival his previous releases – instead it’s a few notches shy of greatness.”

Smith, meanwhile, recently announced their first North American tour since 2018 in support of their upcoming album ‘Gloria’.

The singer is set to kick off a 27-date ‘Gloria the Tour’ run across North America this July, with the tour taking them to Miami, New York, Vancouver, Houston and more. Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, who features on ‘Gloria’, will also appear as a special guest at every stop except for the August 4 concert at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

New year, new shows!! pic.twitter.com/IEyYUMlLku — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 5, 2023

SNL closed for 2022 with a performance from Lizzo, who played ‘Break Up Twice’ and Stevie Wonder‘s festive tune ‘Someday At Christmas’.

Other recent performers include SZA, who deputised for Yeah Yeah Yeahs due to illness, while last year also saw Willow, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow and Steve Lacy appear on the show.

The 48th season of Saturday Night Live premiered in October, with Kendrick Lamar performing a trio of songs from latest album ‘Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers’.