Sam Smith announces fourth studio album ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith has announced their fourth studio album ‘Gloria’.

The record, which follows on from 2020’s ‘Love Goes’, is due for release on January 27, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here). Its already been previewed by the Kim Petras-featuring single ‘Unholy’.

Posting the official ‘Gloria’ cover art on social media, Smith said they were “overjoyed” to share details of the album.

Advertisement

“I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of ‘Gloria’ and hand this work over to you,” the singer explained.

“It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul. ‘Gloria’ got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you.

“Thank you for waiting so long. Only a few months now. Sam x.” You can see the post below.

Smith created the forthcoming record between Los Angeles, Jamaica and London with collaborators including Jimmy Napes, Stargate and ILYA. Per a press release, ‘Gloria’ is a “personal revolution” for Smith who sings of “sex, lies, passion, self-expression, and imperfection”.

It described the album as “dazzling, sumptuous, sophisticated, unexpected and at times thrilling, edgy sound of Sam’s creative heart today”. A tracklist has not yet been revealed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Smith is set to play a pair of concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall this Friday and Saturday (October 21/22). The singer will perform some of their biggest hits and preview new material from ‘Gloria’.