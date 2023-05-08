Sam Smith announces Asia tour this October

Sam Smith has announced a tour of Asia kicking off this October.

The news was announced today (May 8) via concert promoter AEG Presents Asia on social media. Currently, three cities have been announced for the tour per AEG: Hong Kong, Taipei, Taiwan and Seoul, South Korea.

Per Smith’s official website, the tour will also extend to Bangkok, Japan and Singapore, though concert organisers have yet to promote the shows.

The tour is set to kick off on October 6 at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong, before Sam Smith performs at the Taipei Arena on October 9. They will then take over the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea for two back-to-back shows on October 17 and 18.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced at the time of publishing.

Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ Asia 2023 tour dates are:

October 3, 2023 – Bangkok, Thailand – IMPACT Arena

October 6, 2023 – Hong Kong – AsiaWorld-Expo Arena

October 9, 2023 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taipei Arena

October 11, 2023 – Osaka, Japan – Venue TBC

October 13, 2023 – Yokohama, Japan – Yokohama Arena

October 17, 2023 – Seoul, South Korea – KSPO Dome

October 18, 2023 – Seoul, South Korea – KSPO Dome

October 24, 2023 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sam Smith’s latest studio album ‘Gloria’ arrived in late January this year. The record scored a four-star review from NME‘s Nick Levine, who wrote: “Smith’s soulful voice is stunning throughout, and it’s surely a sign of confidence that several songs feature such prominent and intricate backing vocals. When you’re comfortable in yourself, you don’t always have to push to the front. Sam Smith has never sounded better because they’ve never been more themselves.”

Sam Smith last toured Asia in 2018, where they performed across Singapore, the Philippines, South Korea, Japan and Thailand.