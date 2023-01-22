Sam Smith joined by Kim Petras to perform ‘Unholy’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night (January 21) – watch them perform ‘Gloria’ and ‘Unholy’ with Kim Petras below.

The singer is releasing their new album – also called ‘Gloria’ – next week (January 27), and shared its title track the day before the performance.

Smith described the song as “my queer love hymn, saying life is a song to Gloria, the thing I can’t put a word to. I don’t know if it’s nature or a feminine energy inside me that I’m setting free.”

For the SNL performance, Smith wore a massive fur coat and was joined by Petras for ‘Unholy’, which became the first track by openly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to top the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in September last year. It was also the first single for both artists to hit the Number One spot.

Watch Smith’s two SNL performances below. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza.

Elsewhere, Smith announced a ‘Gloria the Tour’ run in the UK and Europe kicking off in April at Sheffield’s Motorpoint Arena. Find any remaining tickets here.

They’ll also perform at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid this July, joining the likes of Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, The Black Keys, Queens Of The Stone Age and Lil Nas X.