Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”

Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below.

‘Gloria’ the album is set for release next week (January 27) and has been previewed so far by the single ‘Love Me More’ and their collaborative single ‘Unholy’ with Kim Petras.

Last week, Smith released a new single, ‘Gimme’, which features Koffee and Jessie Reyez.

Speaking of the ‘Gloria’ title track, Smith described the song as “my queer love hymn, saying life is a song to Gloria, the thing I can’t put a word to.

“I don’t know if it’s nature or a feminine energy inside me that I’m setting free.”

Listen to ‘Gloria’ below.

Elsewhere, Smith announced a ‘Gloria the Tour’ run in the UK and Europe kicking off in April at Sheffield’s Motorpoint Arena. Find any remaining tickets here and see the dates below.

They’ll also perform at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid this July, joining the likes of Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, The Black Keys, Queens Of The Stone Age and Lil Nas X.