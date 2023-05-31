Sam Smith teases upcoming ‘Vulgar’ collab with Madonna

Sam Smith has teamed up with Madonna on their upcoming single ‘Vulgar’ which is set for release on June 9.

The singer took to their social media to post a 15-second teaser of the track that features a black background with the words “SXM, ‘Vulgar’, June 9th, Sam and Madonna” flashing on the screen. It also features a snippet of the song’s funky dance beat with both singers singing their names.

Madonna took to her social media to post what could potentially be the track’s cover art. The photo showed a pair of tightly cinched black-and-white corsets underneath the duo’s initials — which were cheekily shortened to a simple “S&M.” “VULGAR…………. new song out Friday, June 9th @samsmith,” Madonna captioned the post.

The announcement comes a week after Smith began building up the anticipation for the song. On May 24, the singer posted a looping audio clip of the pair singing “Sam and Madonna.”

That same day, Smith followed up that teaser with a tweet that signified they would have potentially debut the track that night at their Manchester show. The tweet was an image that read: “Manchester, we’ve got a surprise for you this evening. ‘Unholy’ won’t be the last song….”

It’s unknown if the two teasers were linked in any way as Smith was forced to put a stop to the gig at Manchester’s AO Arena in the evening after suffering vocal issues.

In other news, Madonna is set to kick off her upcoming ‘Celebration Tour’, which will see the pop pioneer embark on over 35 dates globally, to mark 40 years in music.

The tour kicks off in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15, and will be followed by shows in North America that span until early October. From there, the singer will touch down for a series of European shows in cities including Antwerp, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Paris and Amsterdam.

Six dates at London’s O2 Arena are also included, four of which take place in October and two of which are scheduled for December. Find remaining tickets here.