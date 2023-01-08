NewsMusic News

Sam Smith to drop new song ‘Gimme’ with Koffee and Jessie Reyez next week

Smith's forthcoming album 'Gloria' drops January 27

By Emma Wilkes
Sam Smith. Credit: Paras Griffin via Getty Images
Sam Smith is set to release a new song, ‘Gimme’, featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, on Wednesday (January 11).

The artist confirmed the news on Twitter. The track is taken from Smith’s upcoming fourth album ‘Gloria’, which will arrive on January 27. It also features Smith’s collaboration with Kim Petras, ‘Unholy’, which led the pair to become the first openly non-binary and trans artists respectively to top the Billboard Hot 100.

‘Gimme’ won’t be Reyez’s only appearance on ‘Gloria’ – she is also set to guest on the track ‘Perfect’, while Ed Sheeran is set to close out the album with a guest turn on ‘Who We Love’.

Smith has also been announced as one of the guests on 2023’s first edition of Saturday Night Live on January 21. Lil Baby will also be performing while Aubrey Plaza is set to guest host.

Smith is then set to embark on a UK and European arena tour in April and May. You can see the dates below and buy your tickets here.

APRIL
Wednesday 12 – Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena
Friday 14 – Dublin, 3Arena 
Tuesday 18 – London, The O2 Arena
Wednesday 19 – London, The O2 Arena 
Saturday 22 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro 
Tuesday 25 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Saturday 29 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

MAY
Monday 01 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena
Thursday 04 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena 
Saturday 06 – Oslo, Spektrum 
Monday 08 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena 
Tuesday 09 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome 
Friday 12 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis 
Saturday 13 – Paris, Accor Arena 
Tuesday 16 – Zurich, Hallenstadion 
Thursday 18 – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle 
Saturday 20 – Bologna, Unipol Arena 
Sunday 21 – Turin, Pala Alpitour 
Wednesday 24 – Manchester, AO Arena 

Following the UK and Europe leg, Smith will then head to North America for their first tour there since 2018.

