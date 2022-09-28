Samia announces new album ‘Honey’ with first single ‘Kill Her Freak Out’

Samia has announced details of her second album. ‘Honey’ will come out next year and is being previewed by first single ‘Kill Her Freak Out’.

The record follows the New York-via-Nashville singer-songwriter’s 2020 debut album ‘The Baby’ and last year’s ‘Scout’ EP. It’s due on January 27, 2023 via Grand Jury.

Of the new single, Samia said in a statement: “I wrote ‘Kill Her Freak Out’ at my loneliest and most delusional. I’d been quieting my true feelings for fear that someone would leave. The chorus is a reaction to constantly downplaying the emotions that felt wrong; it was cathartic to say the opposite of what I’d been saying for so long to this person I was trying to impress. I didn’t want to kill anyone, obviously, I just wanted to yell. It sort of marks the end of The Baby’s story.”

Of ‘Honey’ as a whole, she added: “This record is about learning to see the love around you. Sometimes the only thing I can be certain of is the way it feels. Even when I zoom all the way out, the little things matter the most.

“I was trying to imagine looking back at the end of life and what I’d have to say about it right now. This is a little bit of it. Telling stories, making amends, trying to show people I love them. It’s a community record – I made it with Caleb Wright and our friends in the woods in North Carolina.”

Watch the video for ‘Kill Her Freak Out’ below.

This November, Samia will head to the UK and Europe for a support tour alongside Maggie Rogers, while also playing a London headline show at XOYO on November 11 and a gig at the Roundhouse alongside Courtney Barnett for Pitchfork Music Festival London two days later.

See the dates below.

OCTOBER 2022

31 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

NOVEMBER 2022

1 – O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

2 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

4 – O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

5 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

7 – O2 Bristol Academy, Bristol, UK

8 – Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK

10 – Alexandra Palace, London, UK

11 – XOYO, London, UK (headline show)

13 – Roundhouse, London, UK (Pitchfork Music Festival London)

15 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

17 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

19 – Komplex, Zurich, Switzerland

21 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany

22 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

23 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany

25 – TAP1, Copenhagen, Denmark

27 – Rockefeller, Oslo, Norway

28 – Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden

Reviewing Samia’s debut album ‘The Baby’, NME wrote: “Part Brooklyn-punk, part folk-troubadour, ‘The Baby’ marks the coming-of-age of an intriguing songwriter, who isn’t afraid to take on the anxieties and uncertainties that keep you awake in the small hours.”

Watch her perform ‘Stellate’ and ‘Triptych’ for NME Home Sessions here.