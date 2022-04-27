Sampa The Great enlists Denzel Curry for comeback single ‘Lane’

Sampa The Great has shared her first new music in nearly three years, a single entitled ‘Lane’.

The song, released today (April 27), also features American rapper Denzel Curry. ‘Lane’ marks the first time the two artists have worked together on their own song, having previously both featured on The Avalanches‘ ‘Take Care In Your Dreaming’ two years prior. Powers Pleasant produced the single, having worked with Curry on several of his tracks in the past. He also served as a co-writer on the song, alongside Sampa and Curry themselves.

An accompanying music video has also been shared for the song, directed by Rharha Nembhard and Imraan Christian. Watch it below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, Sampa said the new single is “about expressing the full range of who you are without being boxed by anyone else’s definitions of you”.

“Connecting to your younger self means connecting to your truest self,” she said, “and that truest self is not confined by any labels and any boxes. ‘Lane’ is about breaking those boxes, and staying true to yourself.”

Sampa The Great released her debut studio album, ‘The Return’, in September 2019. The album went on to be nominated for six ARIA Awards in Australia, with the rapper winning three of them. In the ensuing years, Sampa has featured on tracks by several different artists – including Australian artists Baker Boy, Dallas Woods, KYE and B Wise, as well as Angelique Kidjo (‘Free & Equal’) and the late Tony Allen (‘Stumbling Down’).

Curry, meanwhile, received a five-star review from NME for his latest studio album, March’s ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ – which claimed the album “evoke[s] hip-hop’s golden era”.

Advertisement

“It’s hard to revamp your sound with every project, but Denzel Curry is fast becoming the Renaissance man of Southern hip-hop,” it read. “For the fifth time – and in a different way than we might have expected – Denzel Curry has provided a priceless sense of self-discovery as he explores his countless facets.”