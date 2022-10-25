Sampa The Great shares ethereal video for ‘Let Me Be Great’ featuring Angélique Kidjo

Sampa The Great has shared a music video for the Angélique Kidjo-featuring ‘Let Me Be Great’, which appeared on her recent album ‘As Above, So Below’.

Directed by Pussy Krew, the clip first situates Sampa in an otherworldly desert setting, as trippy animations of golden snakes and her own pixelated flesh flash into view. The Zambian singer later opts for a costume change after linking hands with Kidjo in front of an oscillating snake visual.

Elsewhere in the video, Sampa dances aside chromatic tendrils and dons a regal golden headpiece. Watch it below:

‘Let Me Be Great’ is the latest ‘As Above, So Below’ track to receive a visual accompaniment, with fellow album cut ‘Lane’ (which features Denzel Curry) given a similarly ethereal video in April. ‘Lane’ and ‘Let Me Be Great’ were both singles for ‘As Above, So Below’, the tracklist for which also enlisted the likes of Joey Bada$$, Witch, Mwanjé and Kojey Radical, among others.

Meanwhile, fellow album cut ‘Never Forget’ received the big screen treatment earlier this month, when the single featured prominently in the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Responding to her song’s inclusion in the much-anticipated preview, Sampa shared her excitement at being an “Independent artist…Whose song is on a Black Panther Trailer!”.

“Can you imagine!” the singer wrote on Twitter, “Me … A Non billboard charting ass, No huge awards having ass, non Viral video ass, No Sold out Arena tour having ass…This how God works…Thankful!!”.

Released in September, ‘As Above, So Below’ marked Sampa’s sophomore follow-up to 2019’s ‘The Return’, and was described as “a powerful, free-spirited statement” in a four-star review by NME. Speaking about the album herself in a June interview, the singer told NME that ‘As Above, So Below’ required her “to grow to get to a point where I could be my truest… I could show myself and my vulnerability in a way that felt strong to me”.