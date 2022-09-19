Sandra Oh and ‘Peep Show’ star Sophie Winkleman among celebrities at the Queen’s funeral

Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh and Peep Show star Sophie Winkleman were among the celebrities who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral today (September 19).

READ MORE: Entertainment world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The former was at the service held at Westminster Abbey as part of the Canadian delegation as a member of the Order of Canada while Winkleman, who famously played Big Suze on the long-running sitcom, is actually a member of the Royal family because she’s married to Lord Frederick Windsor, making her title Lady Frederick Windsor.

Her husband is the son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent, who is 53rd in line to the British throne. She also attended the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier in the summer.

Advertisement

TV presenter and adventurer Bear Grylls also attended the service and was there to represent the Scouts.

“Chief Scout, @BearGrylls, will represent Scouts at State Funeral today and pay final respects to our Patron, HM The Queen. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family,” the Scouts tweeted.

Chief Scout, @BearGrylls, will represent Scouts at State Funeral today and pay final respects to our Patron, HM The Queen.



Our thoughts are with the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/YaFATqis2r — Scouts (@scouts) September 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Black Sabbath‘s Geezer Butler, Victoria Beckham and Barack Obama also paid their respects to the Queen, who died aged 96 earlier this month.

Amazing send off for the Queen. Nobody does it like Britain. End of an era. Love the quote 'grief is what you pay for love'. — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) September 19, 2022

Advertisement

Butler drew particular attention to a quote the monarch once said following the 9/11 attacks. “Amazing send off for the Queen. Nobody does it like Britain. End of an era. Love the quote ‘grief is what you pay for love’,” he wrote.

Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing. pic.twitter.com/pHzpUJwgYb — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 19, 2022

Obama meanwhile said: “Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing.”

Beckham also hailed the Queen as a “powerful source of inspiration”, calling her the “ultimate icon” who was “never without her signature lipstick”.

She wrote: “I’ve spent the last week reflecting on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and how she was a powerful source of inspiration not just for me, but for so many around the world.

“The ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance, she will live on in our hearts and minds forever. I offer my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time, and we join them in mourning the loss of our beloved Sovereign.”

Following the state funeral, a committal ceremony was held at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the Queen’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, with a private burial service taking place later this evening.