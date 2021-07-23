Sandwich, Leanne & Naara and more to perform at Linggo Ng Musikang Pilipino 2021

Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino (LMP) has announced the lineup for its second digital showcase.

Running from July 23 till August 1, the second digital edition of the showcase will feature OPM artists such as Sandwich, Leanne & Naara, Noel Cabangon, Christian Baustista, 6cyclemind, Gracenote, Cooky Chua and more. More additions to the line-up will be announced in due course.

In a press release, LMP Project Manager Gab Cabangon said that this year’s event hopes to challenge the struggles faced by musicians throughout the ongoing pandemic: “We wanted to highlight how Filipino music is here to stay and will continue to be a part of our lives and a sense of hope despite the challenges in these trying times.”

Apart from the musical performances, the festival will also include a wide variety of music programs, such as open mic challenges, podcasts, exclusive premieres and workshops will also be staged.

A special stage for a concert by PhilPop’s past champions and finalists has also been scheduled, alongside a special online showcase featuring songs from the musical Rak Of Aegis. The complete festival schedule can be found here.

The Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino 2021 festivities can be streamed via OPM – Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-Aawit’s Facebook page and local community app Kumu.

To further support local talent, LMP has tapped industry partners like AmiananPop, MinPop, Kadasig & Artist Ko, Soupstar Music and Warner Music Philippines to ensure that artists from different backgrounds and regions are given equal performance and community engagement opportunities.