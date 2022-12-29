Saosin announce Asia tour with stops in Singapore, Jakarta, Manila and more

Post-hardcore veterans Saosin have announced their 2023 Asia tour dates, which will see them making stops in Singapore and Indonesia among others.

The band will perform in seven different countries on their tour, which kicks off on March 16 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at an undisclosed venue. The tour will then continue with a stop at *SCAPE in Singapore on March 17, followed by a previously announced appearance at the Hammersonic Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 19.

The band then head to Bangkok, Thailand to perform at the Lido Connect concert hall on March 21 before heading to Musiczone in Hong Kong for a showcase on March 23. Their next stop takes place in Taipei, Taiwan’s Nuzone on March 24 before ending the tour with a concert at the Skydome in Manila, Philippines on March 26.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale Friday, December 30 via organiser Skesh Entertainment’s website. Prices have yet to be disclosed.

Saosin are set to join Slipknot, Trivium, Black Flag, Suicide Silence, Comeback Kid, Burgerkill and Deathsquad at the 2023 Hammersonic Festival, which will be the first edition of the festival to be held since 2019. Holders of tickets for the postponed 2020 edition will have their tickets honoured for the 2023 festival, and are entitled free merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies and trucker caps.

The band released their third studio album ‘Along the Shadow’ in 2016 following a three-year hiatus and the return of original frontman Anthony Green. The album included the singles ‘The Silver String’, ‘Racing Toward A Red Light’ and ‘Control and the Urge to Pray’, and was also the final album with founding guitarist Justin Shekoski, who announced his departure earlier that year.

Saosin’s 2023 Asia tour dates are:

March 16 – TBA, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 17 – *SCAPE, Singapore

March 19 – Hammersonic Festival, Jakarta, Indonesia

March 21 – Lido Connect, Bangkok, Thailand

March 23 – Musiczone, Hong Kong

March 24 – Nuzone, Taipei, Taiwan

March 26 – Skydome, Manila, Philippines