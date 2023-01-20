Saosin cancel Malaysia concert due to touring conflicts

Post-hardcore act Saosin have officially cancelled their previously announced Malaysia concert over conflicts in their touring schedule.

Tour organisers Skesh Entertainment announced yesterday (January 19) that the concert has been cancelled, stating, “…due to issues that would affect the other dates of the #SaosinAsia2023 tour we are asked to drop the Kuala Lumpur date of this tour this time around.” The organisers added that they are currently working with the band to arrange a new tour date in the country, though no further information has been announced regarding the validity of purchased tickets.

Skesh Entertainment also hinted that additional shows will be announced for the previously scheduled stops on Saosin’s Asia tour.

Saosin’s Asia tour dates so far include a performance at *SCAPE in Singapore on March 17, followed by a previously announced appearance at the Hammersonic Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 19.

The band then head to Bangkok, Thailand to perform at the Lido Connect concert hall on March 21 before heading to Musiczone in Hong Kong for a showcase on March 23. Their next stop takes place in Taipei, Taiwan’s Nuzone on March 24 before ending the tour with a concert at the Skydome in Manila, Philippines on March 26.

The Hammersonic stop on their tour will see Saosin joining Slipknot, Trivium, Black Flag, Suicide Silence, Comeback Kid, Burgerkill and Deathsquad at the festival, which will be the first edition of the festival to be held since 2019.

The band released their third studio album ‘Along the Shadow’ in 2016 following a three-year hiatus and the return of original frontman Anthony Green. The album included the singles ‘The Silver String’, ‘Racing Toward A Red Light’ and ‘Control and the Urge to Pray’, and was also the final album with founding guitarist Justin Shekoski, who announced his departure earlier that year.