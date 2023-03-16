Saosin cancel Southeast Asia tour after member tests positive for COVID-19

American post-hardcore veterans Saosin have cancelled their Southeast Asia tour.

The band took to social media on Thursday morning (March 16) to announce the news on their official Instagram account. “In our 20 years as a band, we have only had to cancel two shows, but as we got on a flight from Adelaide to Perth, we know we would not be able to carry on the rest of this tour to Asia,” the band wrote.

“Exhaustion, both physically and mentally, compounded with a heavy [COVID-19] diagnosis with a key member has left us no choice but to reschedule the entirety of our SE ASIA tour,” they continued.

“We bring a show we know our fans deserve and for us, it was not going to be possible in our current state. Apologies for those inconvenienced, we will be back.”

The band have also announced that though they are working on securing new dates, they are also offering refunds to all requests.

Saosin were set to kick off their Southeast Asia tour in Singapore tonight (March 16) and tomorrow (March 17) before heading to Jakarta for Hammersonic Festival on March 19. They were then supposed to perform in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei and Manila, wrapping up the tour on March 26.

The band were also scheduled to perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today (March 16) before that date was cancelled and exchanged for an additional show in Singapore.

Tour organisers Skesh Entertainment announced in January that the Malaysia concert was cancelled, stating, “…due to issues that would affect the other dates of the #SaosinAsia2023 tour we are asked to drop the Kuala Lumpur date of this tour this time around.”