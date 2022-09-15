Saosin confirmed for Jakarta’s Hammersonic Festival 2023 lineup

American post-hardcore quartet Saosin have been announced as the latest addition to the 2023 lineup of Jakarta’s Hammersonic Festival.

Today (September 15), Hammersonic made the announcement via a 30-second clip posted on their Twitter account. The festival’s announcement was preceded by confirmation from the band via a Twitter post simply captioned, “We’re playing @hammersonicfest 2023 in Jakarta!”

The band are the latest addition to Hammersonic Festival’s 2023 lineup, slated to take place on March 18 and 19. The 2023 edition follows a series of postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the festival – which was scheduled for end-March 2020 – was pushed to January 2021 amid growing public health concerns, before being postponed once more to end-March 2022, with Slipknot as the only act secured for the festival.

In March 2022, the festival was again postponed to March 18, 2023, following a surge of infections with the Omnicron variant of COVID-19 in Indonesia. The festival’s organisers have assured ticket holders of the original 2020 dates that their tickets will be honoured in its 2023 edition, and offered to give away free merchandise – including t-shirts, hoodies and trucker caps – should they continue to hold on to their purchases by the time the festival takes place.

Besides Slipknot, Trivium, Black Flag, Suicide Silence, Comeback Kid, Burgerkill and Deathsquad are some of the acts who were initially scheduled for Hammersonic’s 2020 edition and are also returning to perform in the 2023 edition. Other acts who have been announced for Hammersonic Festival 2023 include Revenge The Fate, Devourment, Deez Nuts, and more.

The festival’s current lineup can be seen below. More acts are expected to be announced in future.

Hammersonic Festival 2023 is one of a number of major upcoming music festivals taking place in Indonesia. Other events include the feature-packed Synchronize Festival, We The Fest later this month, Djakarta Warehouse Project, November’s GudFest, Joyland Festival, and 88rising’s inaugural Head In The Clouds Jakarta festival.

The current lineup for Hammersonic Festival 2023 is:

Slipknot

Trivium

Black Flag

Batushka

Suicide Silence

Saosin

DeadSquad

Comeback Kid

Disentomb

Jeruji

Revenge The Fate

Straightout

Muntah Kawat

Holykillers

Vox Mortis

Deez Nuts

World End Man

Defying Decay

Stillbirth

Devourment

Within Destruction

Sinister