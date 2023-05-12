Saosin announce dates for rescheduled Asia tour

American post-hardcore veterans Saosin have announced the rescheduled tour dates for their Asia leg of shows that were cancelled earlier this year.

Earlier this week, concert promoter Skesh Entertainment took to Instagram to announce the rescheduled dates, which will run from November 3 until November 16. Over the course of the tour, the band will perform in the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

Tickets to all shows except for the November 5 concert in Taipei, Taiwan are now on sale and can be purchased here.

The rescheduled tour comes after the band had to cancel their March tour. Saosin took to social media on March 16 to announce the news. “In our 20 years as a band, we have only had to cancel two shows, but as we got on a flight from Adelaide to Perth, we know we would not be able to carry on the rest of this tour to Asia,” the band wrote.

“Exhaustion, both physically and mentally, compounded with a heavy [COVID-19] diagnosis with a key member has left us no choice but to reschedule the entirety of our SE ASIA tour,” they continued.

The band were also scheduled to perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in March before that date was cancelled and exchanged for an additional show in Singapore.

Tour organisers Skesh Entertainment announced in January that the Malaysia concert was cancelled, stating, “…due to issues that would affect the other dates of the #SaosinAsia2023 tour we are asked to drop the Kuala Lumpur date of this tour this time around.”

A Malaysia show has not been announced for Saosin’s rescheduled tour.