Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara welcomes her first child

Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara has welcomed her first child with her partner.

Taking to the duo’s official Instagram yesterday (August 2), the Canadian musician shared a photo she’d taken in the mirror of herself cradling her new baby.

“My #crybaby,” she captioned the post, referencing Tegan and Sara’s recently-announced 10th album.

Check out the image below.

Tegan and Sara are due to release ‘Crybaby’ – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ – on October 21 via Mom+Pop Music. The band have already previewed the project with the songs ‘Yellow’ and ‘Fucking Up What Matters’. A full tracklist is yet to be revealed.

Produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen) along with Sara Quin and Tegan Quin, the forthcoming LP was recorded at Studio Litho in Seattle and Sargent Recorders in LA.

“This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together,” Tegan explained previously of how ‘Crybaby’ came about.

She continued: “But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.” Sara added: “Maybe I am the renovator. I’m the house-flipper of the Tegan and Sara band.”

Speaking to NME recently, Sara said: “It was a different way to work and we definitely switched things up, but it’s still this abstract process that’s always been difficult to talk about.”

Tegan and Sara will showcase ‘Crybaby’ on an intimate North American headline tour in the autumn. You can see the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.