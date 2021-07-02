Sarah Geronimo, December Avenue and more to appear in ‘Rico Blanco Songbook’ streaming event

The compositions of Filipino singer-songwriter Rico Blanco will take centrestage in a musical documentary/performance livestream premiering in August.

The show, dubbed ‘Rico Blanco Songbook: Musical Stories by Rico Blanco’, will premiere on livestreaming platform KTX on August 7.

Directed by Treb Monteras, the show has lined up appearances by Sarah Geronimo, December Avenue, Ebe Dancel, Janine Teñoso, Earl Generao, John Roa, This Band, Raphiel Shannon, Callalily, Mayonnaise, Sponge Cola, and Gibbs.

All of the above artists contributed to ‘Rico Blanco Songbook’, a compilation album of Filipino musicians covering Blanco’s compositions that was released by Viva Records last November.

These musicians – some of them peers of Blanco’s when he was still fronting Rivermaya – will discuss Blanco’s artistry and the impact he has had on them as artists. The show will also feature musical performances.

RICO BLANCO SONGBOOK: Musical Stories by Rico Blanco, featuring the biggest names in the OPM scene! Sarah Geronimo,… Posted by Viva Records on Friday, June 25, 2021

The show will also be aired on iWantTFC, IPTV, and SKY PPV at 8pm local time on August 7, and on Vivamax on August 20.

Tickets are now on sale here for PHP299.

Blanco himself participated in a few livestream events recently, including a Manila drive-in concert on Valentine’s day and an online fundraiser for typhoon victims in November 2020.

Last year, Blanco released the singles ‘Happy Feelin’ and ‘This Too Shall Pass’. More recently, he has been involved in the career of Zild Benitez, who released his second solo album ‘Huminga’ earlier this year, and produced singles by Maris Racal and Ebe Dancel.