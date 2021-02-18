Sarah Geronimo to premiere concert film ‘Tala’ next month

Filipino pop star Sarah Geronimo will release a full concert film, Tala, in a one-night-only online event.

Named Tala after her breakthrough 2016 single, the film will premiere on March 27 via live-streaming platform KTX.ph. Tickets are priced at PHP1,500 for regular viewers, and PHP3,000 for VVIPs, with perks yet to be announced. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday, February 19).

Watch the teaser released by Geronimo below, which promises “a new Sarah G” as the pop singer dons a glitter jacket under a lone spotlight.

Kapit lang nang mahigpit, maaabot na natin ang..TALA The Film Concert, a one night only, exclusive online event on March 27, 2021 on KTX.PH.Tickets will be available on Friday, February 19 via KTX.ph Posted by Sarah Geronimo on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Tala is Geronimo’s first full concert performance since UNIFIED, a Valentine’s Day 2020 concert she co-headlined with Regine Velasquez. According to ABS-CBN, Tala is considered the last major concert production staged for live audiences before the pandemic.

The concert also marks Geronimo’s return to small screens after a notable absence from variety show ASAP Natin ‘To, on which she has been a mainstay since 2004. Velasquez, a fellow host and Geronimo’s former mentor, commented on her absence from the show. “I haven’t been seeing her. I miss her a lot,” she told ABS-CBN.

‘Tala’ remains Geronimo’s biggest hit of her career, with over 21 million streams on Spotify and 170 million views on Youtube. The song has found renewed popularity as of late, with the song inspiring a dance craze and vocal challenge on TikTok in 2020. Participants included K-pop star and former 2NE1 member Sandara Park, a noted friend of Geronimo’s, who performed the dance on social media.

CNN Philippines named ‘Tala’ as one of the best Filipino songs of the 2010s. Watch its music video below.