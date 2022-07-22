Sarawak’s Sunbear Festival adds Forests, Plague Of Happiness to lineup

Singaporean math rock trio Forests and Malaysian ska punk group Plague Of Happiness have been added to the lineup of the upcoming Sunbear Festival in Kuching, Sarawak this December.

The names of the added acts were announced separately on the festival’s Instagram profile on Wednesday and Thursday (July 20 and 21).

The organiser, in its latest post, also announced that ticket sales for the December 9 and 10 event would begin at 1PM East Malaysia Time on Saturday (July 23).

The Festival organiser also noted that more foreign acts are tipped to be part of the two-day fest headlined Boy Pablo.

“We’ll be revealing more international lineups soon, so make sure to secure those tickets by then as the ticket inquiries are super high atm (at the moment),” the organiser said.

Boy Pablo – who will be playing on the first day of the event – was announced as the first wave of performers for the festival earlier this week alongside Malaysian acts No Good and Lunadira.

The Chilean-Norwegian indie-pop artist taking on his 2022 Asia tour which includes stops in the Philippines, Thailand Indonesia.

In April, Forests released their third album ‘Get In Losers, We’re Going to Eternal Damnation’, which made it to NME‘s top 10 best Southeast Asian albums and EPs 2022 – so far list.

Meanwhile, Plague Of Happiness frontman Nas was featured on Malaysian punk rock outfit Trophy Knives’ single ‘Smokescreen’ in March.

The currently announced line-up for Sunbear Festival is:

Boy Pablo

No Good

Lunadira

Forests

Plague Of Happiness