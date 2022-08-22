Sarawak’s Sunbear Festival adds Sekumpulan Orang Gila, Ramengvrl and more to first wave lineup

The full phase 1 lineup for this December’s Sunbear Festival in Sarawak has been revealed, featuring the inclusion of Ramengvrl, Sekumpulan Orang Gila and more.

The two aforementioned acts will join previously announced acts Boy Pablo, No Good and Lunadira at the festival, which will be held at the MBKS Community Hall Carpark in Kuching, Sarawak this December 9. Other acts that have been announced in phase 1 include rapper Airliftz, blackened death metal act Purbawara, Singaporean math rock trio Forests and ska punk group Plague Of Happiness, as well as Bornean indie rockers Nicestupidplayground among others.

Tickets are now on sale via LiveInKCH. Early bird passes are now available at MYR180 for daily passes and MYR330 for a two-day pass, and early entry passes are available at MYR160 for daily entry and MYR300 for a two-day pass. Group packages are also available for five-person groups starting at MYR750.

The festival organiser has previously noted that more foreign acts will be joining the two-day fest headlined Boy Pablo.

Boy Pablo – who will be playing on the first day of the event – was announced in the first wave of performers for the festival alongside Malaysian acts No Good and Lunadira. The Chilean-Norwegian indie-pop artist will be making stops in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia on his 2022 Asia tour, which includes an appearance at Thailand’s Very Festival in November, alongside a line-up including Keshi, ADOY and pH-1.

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl recently teamed up with Singapore’s Yung Raja for an “ode to Asia” titled ‘Ming Ling’. “There’s a lot of Asian references lyrically and Yung Raja brings so much spice to the track,” Ramengvrl said in a press statement, adding that “while the mission of “Asian representation” might seem like it’s been done before, there are still areas that have received less exposure than the others.”

The Sunbear Festival 2022 lineup so far is:

Day 1 (December 9)

Boy Pablo

Lunadira

Forests

Plague Of Happiness

Claudia

Nicestupidplayground

Sovth China Sea

Day 2 (December 10)

Ramengvrl

Sekumpulan Orang Gila

Airliftz

No Good

Sweetass

Purbawara