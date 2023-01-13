Sasha Alex Sloan announces ‘I Blame The World’ Asia tour dates

American singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan has announced four Asia concerts as part of her ‘I Blame The World’ tour.

Sloan, whose real name is Alexandra Artourovna Yatchenko, is set to perform at The Theatre at Mediacorp in Singapore this February 28 on the first stop on the Asia leg of her tour. She will then travel to Taipei, Taiwan to hold a concert at the Zepp New Taipei on March 2 before performing the third stop of the Asia leg at undisclosed venue in Hong Kong on March 4.

Sloan will then conclude the Asia leg of her tour with a concert the YES24 Live Hall in Seoul, Korea on March 6.

Tickets for the Singapore concert will be available to the general public this January 19 via LiveNation from 2pm local time, with a fanclub pre-sale set to take place on January 17. Tickets range from SGD98 to SGD118, with a VIP upgrade package available for an additional SGD108 offering access to the pre-show soundcheck, and individual photo with Sasha Alex Sloan, and an official VIP laminate autographed by the singer.

Tickets for the Taiwan concert will be made available to the general public this January 17 at 12pm local time via LiveNation. Tickets will be available at TWD1,800, TWD2,000 and TWD2,500, with VIP upgrade package available for an additional TWD2,4000 offering access to the pre-show soundcheck, and individual photo with Sasha Alex Sloan, and an official VIP laminate autographed by the singer.

Tickets for the South Korean concert will go on sale this January 26 via LiveNation, though no additional details including pricing have been made available at the time of writing.

Details for the March 4 concert in Hong Kong have yet to be announced.

Sloan released her sophomore LP ‘I Blame The World’ in May last year via RCA Records, which was quickly followed by a solo US tour in support of the album that began in July and concluded in September. Prior to the release of ‘I Blame The World’, Sloan teamed up with country star Sam Hunt on the acoustic single ‘when was it over’ in 2021, which followed the release of the collaborative single ‘Is It Just Me?’ with Charlie Puth the year prior.

Sloan first rose to fame as a songwriter credited on Kaskade’s ‘Phoenix’ in 2015, and would go on provide songs for Idina Menzel, Maggie Lindemann and Camila Cabello before releasing her debut EP ‘Sad Girl’ in 2018. Her debut album ‘Only Child’ was released in October 2020.

Sasha Alex Sloan’s Asia tour dates are:

February 28 – The Theatre at Mediacorp, Singapore

March 2 – Zepp New Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan

March 4 – TBA, Hong Kong

March 6 – YES24 Live Hall, Seoul, South Korea